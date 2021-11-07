Dons must learn how to play against teams sitting deep to keep them out

Troy Parrott found himself surrounded by Stevenage players on several occasions on Saturday - something head coach Liam Manning said Dons will have to get used to

Playing against teams intent on stopping them is something MK Dons will have to get used to, and find solutions to beat.

Stevenage dropped deep, particularly in the second half to snuff out Dons’ chances of creating goal-scoring opportunities, limiting them to shots from range during the 2-2 draw at Stadium MK on Saturday.

A similar showing saw Shrewsbury Town beat Dons 1-0 last month at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, packing men behind the ball to prevent Dons’ attacking threats from getting in behind.

Head coach Liam Manning has warned Dons will have to deal with sides sitting deep, looking to hit them on the counter-attack more often this season, knowing any defensive mistakes could be pounced upon just as they were in the FA Cup first round tie.

“We have to expect it more times in the coming months, and it’s a case of having to beat it,” he said. “We know the opposition will wait for us to make mistakes to counter-attack on us. We have to be smarter and a bit more street-wise.

“You will never create loads when they have, seven, eight, nine, sometimes ten men behind the ball in the middle. It’s one for us to look at – we’ve not come up against such an extremely low block before.

“I have to give credit to Stevenage. They worked hard to come here, set up the block. Any team that comes here and does that, and works as hard as they did it makes it difficult.