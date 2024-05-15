Dons must replicate Stockport's achievements next season

Neill Byrne lists the League Two trophy for Stockport

The chairman wants MK Dons to go all out next season

MK Dons must look to emulate Stockport County next season after their play-off heartbreak this term.

The Hatters lifted the League Two trophy this year after coming up short 12 months earlier, beaten on penalties by Carlisle United at Wembley.

After getting humbled in the post-season, chairman Pete Winkelman wants his side now to go on and replicate Stockport by mounting a big promotion push next season, focusing on automatic promotion as the primary aim.

“I look at teams like Stockport, who missed out in the play-offs last year, who went on to win the league,” he said. “They made sure they got it right. We have to put this in the past now, but we have to move on and get some positivity back.”

Dons too were licking their wounds this time last year after their relegation from League One. Though there is more disappointment this summer, Winkelman admitted he is not as down this time around with plans already underway to build a team capable of a top three finish.

He said: “The disappointment of being in League Two still weighs heavy. But I'm not as devastated as I was last year. We're already working on next year, the cogs are already turning and there will obviously be a refresh.

