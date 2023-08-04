Dons must see past glitz and glamour of Wrexham season opener

Plenty of eyes will be on MK Dons’ season opener with Wrexham this Saturday, but Graham Alexander wants his side to make their own headlines during the game.

The Hollywood-backed Welsh side return to the EFL with momentum and newfound fame thanks to their documentary series on Disney+, earning them supporters all over the world.

The early favourites to win League Two before a ball is even kicked, most of the Red Dragons’ games will be glean plenty of attention.

But Alexander hopes his MK Dons side can head to the Racecourse Ground and show Wrexham they will not have it all their own way this season.

“We have to create our own noise,” he said. “I don't want to compare us to anyone else. We have to overcome every opponent we play.

“(Wrexham’s popularity) has been great for football. You see the investment that has come into the game from sources no-one has even considered. It's big business, but never more so than now. There is a lot to be gained from that, but you have to protect what is important.”

On his side’s preparations for the curtain raiser, Alexander continued: “We're as ready as we can be at this stage. Coming in at the start of pre-season as a manager, we had no input on what they did at the end of last season or in the off-season, so everyone has come in fresh.

“We've done as much as we can physically, tactically and mentally for the first game.

“Work will be ongoing, the work doesn't suddenly stop because we're preparing for games now. We have to continue to improve, and there are improvements to be made on all fronts.