Dons must trim some fat in January as boss addresses transfer rumours

Mike Williamson expects plenty of interest in his MK Dons players this January as he looks to trim some weight from his squad

Darragh Burns

With rumours circulating linking two of his players with a move away from MK Dons, Mike Williamson said he will be looking to trim his squad next month.

Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy have been tipped to make a move back to their native Ireland this week, potentially on loan, and the Dons head coach believes they won't be the only ones linked with moves during the transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williamson feels his squad is already too big, and needs to trim it down in order to bring in new recruits when the window reopens in January.

And with regards to the potential interest in Devoy and Burns, Williamson said he is not surprised.

"I'm sure there's truth in it all," he said. "I'm sure there are many more through there who want to play games, and so they should. We don't want players happy and content on the side lines, not wanting to play every minute of every game. We have to manage that, and that's hard.

"There will be many other players in the same boat who are desperate to play games."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "We'll have a plan of how we see it and what we want, but we also have lads here who are frustrated by their lack of game time, they want to go and play minutes, or move on for many different reasons - be they family, geography and just desperation to play.