Dons must turn dominance into points at Stadium MK again

Liam Manning

A few seasons ago, MK Dons could not buy a win on the road.

The infamous ‘win away at Blackpool’ in September 2019 was arguably as big a landmark as there had been in MK Dons’ history, such was the drought on the road in the league for the next 14 months until they beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in November 2020.

But things have turned on their head recently. This season, it is Dons’ away form that has seen them pick up the, albeit slight, majority of their points rather than at Stadium MK. From 15 away games, Dons have accrued 28 points from a possible 45 - the second best record in League One. But at home, they’ve picked up 24 from 42 - the 12th best record in the division.

Only two other teams have better away records than at home - one being second-placed Wigan Athletic, the other tomorrow’s opponents Lincoln City who visit Stadium MK hoping to continue that feat.

According to Liam Manning though, his side have not always picked up the points at home they have deserved. Heavily one-sided games against Gillingham and Doncaster this year have resulted in just one point, while having 50 shots in the last five home games has only scored them three goals and just one victory.

The head coach though says there is no difference in the approach Dons make between home and away games, but if they are more clinical at home, he believes their luck will change.

“We might not have got the results but our performances haven't always reflected that,” said Manning. “Looking at the most recent one against Doncaster, you look at all the data and we looked the more threatening and created more chances.