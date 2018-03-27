Dons must wait on England U20s for Brittain's availability

Callum Brittain may not be able to play for MK Dons against Gillingham on Thursday if he plays for too long tonight against Portugal U20s.

The 20-year-old came on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Poland on Friday night, but is expected to start against Portugal later today (Tuesday).

With Dons playing on Thursday night though, Brittain - who has been a key man for Dons in the centre of midfield recently - may have to be rested by Dan Micciche for the trip to Gillingham.

"Callum is playing tonight, so we'll see how many minutes he plays," said the manager. "We're hoping the FA support us with that, we've spoken with them, and they're aware we have a game in two days.

"Portugal will be a great experience for Callum, and I know how strong the calibre of player he will be taking on, and we want him to do well, but he also wants to play on Thursday for us."