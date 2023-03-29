Dons named one of the most sustainable clubs in the EFL

MK Dons have ranked in the top 10 of most sustainable teams in the EFL, according to a new study.

In a study carried out by Sport Positive, rating clubs across 11 areas of sustainability, Dons achieved just over half marks, picking up 13.5 points out of a possible 24 which sees them joint eighth in the EFL with fellow League One side Cambridge United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forest Green Rovers achieved a full house of 24 points, two points clear of Bristol City, with Norwich City in third on 19.5 points.

During the course of the study, 47 clubs provided stats to Sport Positive, a further 19 clubs were judged on publicly available information, while six refused to take part.

While Dons fell down in their marks for ‘policy and commitment’, earning just 0.5 marks out of three, Dons picked up full marks for ‘energy efficiency’, ‘waste management’ and ‘communications and engagement on sustainability.’

Currently, MK Dons’ water supplier tracks the amount of water being used on the pitch to identify potential savings

Advertisement

Advertisement

The study comes just a day after new electric car chargers were unveiled at Stadium MK, installed by Allego, which are designed to be more accessible to wheelchair users, with wider parking bays and lower screens.

“As part of our Stadium MK Net-Zero strategy, we are constantly striving to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone,” said Dons chairman Pete Winkelman.

“Stadium MK was built with accessibility in mind, and we are proud that Allego’s new charging hub is uniquely designed and configured to be fully accessible to all users, including wheelchair users.”

An EFL spokesperson said: “Climate change is an issue that all industries including football must face, so highlighting best practice work of EFL Clubs is an important part of our collective progression to ensure we become environmentally sustainable.

Advertisement

Advertisement