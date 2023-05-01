Dons need a couple of favours from Burton Albion in the final week of the season

The fate of MK Dons’ League One survival rests on the shoulders of Burton Albion this week.

Dino Maamria’s side are well-clear of the relegation scrap heading into the final eight days, and have two games to further improve their 17th position. And Dons will be looking for a couple of favours in each.

On Wednesday night, while Dons hosting their Player of the Year awards at Stadium MK, Cambridge United are visitors to the Pirelli Stadium to play their game in hand. Victory for Mark Bonner’s men would see them jump Dons in the table heading into the final game of the season.

And Dons’ final game next Sunday? Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, where even a victory for Mark Jackson’s side - depending on Cambridge’s result - might not be enough.

“Our fate lies with Burton now,” said Warren O’Hora on Saturday. “We want them to go and beat Cambridge, but we need to beat them on Sunday.”

Should Cambridge win in the week, even a Dons victory over the Brewers would not be enough to save them from relegation. While the disappointment from Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Barnsley was still raw, O’Hora said: “That's football. That's where we are. We've had 45 games to get out of this situation, and there was a stage where we didn't even think we could have this chance.

“And there's still a change, still a glimmer of hope that we can get out of it.