Dons ‘need to be better in all aspects’ after Ipswich thumping

Ethan Robson could not put his finger on what went wrong during Dons’ dismal 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday, but felt they were not up to scratch all over the pitch.

Behind from the fifth minute to Wes Burns’ early goal, Dons struggled to get back on terms, and after goals from Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin, suffered their biggest away defeat since Liam Manning took over on the first anniversary of his appointment.

Robson, making his third start of the season, said the players should shoulder the responsibility for the defeat after coming up short everywhere against Ipswich.

Read More Defeat needs to hurt new Dons but Manning wants them to bounce back quick

“We can say we needed to be better in all aspects,” he said. “Obviously it was hard, the weather was hot, but it's not an excuse. It has to be better from everyone. We'll analyse it, but we have to take accountability, we know it wasn't good enough.

“It was a tough result to take. They're a good side, we knew that coming in, but certain aspects today they were just better than us. It's a tough one for everyone to take and we all know we have to be better. There's another game coming Tuesday so we'll be looking to put it right.

“We knew they'd start fast, and with their crowd behind them, we were on the backfoot from then on.”

Dons sit bottom of the League One table after the first three games, still yet to score a point or indeed a goal, with two home games against Port Vale and Accrington Stanley coming up next.

Robson continued: “We've aware of it, we're under no illusions it will come easy, we know we have to work for it.

“We've got to trust each other and trust in the manager, and we'll be looking to put it right in the next game and giving the fans something to cheer about.

Read More Dismal Dons thumped at the hands of Ipswich Town