Dons need to show Charlton intent against Cheltenham

After picking up their first win in six on Tuesday night against Charlton Athletic, MK Dons are by no means out of the woods, says Liam Manning.

While the win at The Valley was much-needed, Manning stopped short of calling the game a ‘must win’ and with his side still in the bottom four, knows they need to keep picking up points and momentum to distance themselves from the drop zone.

Heading to the Completely-Suzuki Stadium tomorrow to take on 18th place Cheltenham, who themselves won in the week to end a four-match losing streak, Manning said Dons need to show the same intent and performance they did on Tuesday against Wade Elliott’s side.

“We have to try,” said Manning. “We didn't go out on Tuesday thinking it was a 'must win' game. Momentum is big, and always helps which we found out last season and we've seen a lot of teams do that this season.

“The league can change completely in a week. All our energy goes into being us, playing our way.

“I know Wade having done our pro-licences together, and we've stayed in touch. It's difficult to follow Mike Duff as he has given how much success they had there. But we know what to expect from Cheltenham - they'll be well coached, organised.

