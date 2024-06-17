Dons' new coach will be 'sorely missed' by his former club
Gateshead captain Greg Olley has backed new MK Dons coach Carl Magnay to thrive in his new role.
The 35-year-old, who made one appearance on loan at Stadium MK in 2009, swapped the Gateshead International Stadium for Stadium MK last week as he joined Mike Williamson’s coaching staff.
The former centre-back made more than 120 appearances for the Heed, where he retired in November last year after suffering a knee ligament injury, becoming a coach alongside Rob Elliott, who took over from Williamson after his move to Milton Keynes.
After playing alongside and then being coached by Magnay, Gateshead skipper Olley was full of praise for Dons’ new signing, and backs him to shine at Stadium MK.
“Mags has deserved the chance to go and explore league football and it’s great for him,” said Olley. “He will be sorely missed at Gateshead but he will go on to be a great coach, I know that from the short stint he was with us. “He was amazing and I have no doubt he will thrive down there.”
