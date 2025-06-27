Dons new home shirt sales will help battle food poverty in Milton Keynes

The launch of the new shirt will help feed children in the new city

Every new MK Dons shirt sold this season will go towards fighting food poverty in Milton Keynes.

The club’s new look broke cover with the first of three new Reebok kits to be launched for the 2025/26 season.

MK Dons launched their new Reebok kit | MK Dons

The club’s new badge features on the new white home shirts, which also feature gold accent pieces on the shoulders and around the back, with the Suzuki sponsorship prominent in the centre. Milton Keynes’ famous grid system is also subtly ghosted into the design of the shirts, in keeping with the roundabout theme of the badge.

The grid system is subtly included in the new shirt | MK Dons

And with each sale, a meal’s worth of food will be delivered to projects feeding children experiencing food poverty in the city. The initiative is run through a collaboration between Dons and Zenko Protocol - an innovative blockchain platform powering the campaign and Surplus To Purpose, a leading social enterprise reducing food waste by redistributing surplus food to community projects across the UK.

The meals will be distributed with Cleo: Sports for Good in collaboration with schools across Milton Keynes.

The back of the new home shirt | MK Dons

Dons CEO Neil Hart said: "We're delighted to commit to ‘Buy a Home Shirt, Feed a Child’ for the upcoming season. This is something really positive and impactful that we can help support in our city.

“I'd like to thank Zenko Protocol for their fantastic support of the campaign, as well as the schools in Milton Keynes that we'll work with to feed children experiencing food poverty. The more home shirts we sell the more children we'll be able to feed, so please consider picking one up to make a difference in MK."

The shirt is available to order immediately, priced £55 for adults and £40 for juniors, and will be available in the club’s newly refurbished store from Wednesday July 2.