Dons 'not convincing enough' to deserve win over rivals AFC Wimbledon

Mike Williamson

Head coach Mike Williamson admitted his side did not do enough to warrant a victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, but also felt they did not deserve to lose at Plough Lane either.

In a game of few opportunities for either side, Ronan Curtis' 94th minute strike was enough to win it for the home side, dealing Dons their first defeat at Plough Lane since it was rebuilt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, Williamson felt his side did not do enough to deserve to win the game, saying Dons got dragged into a scrap which played into the hands of their opponents.

"Dusting ourselves down and removing the emotion, we've got to be humble in defeat," he said. "We weren't good or convincing enough on the day to convincingly feel as though we should have won the game. We have to make sure we learn from it and improve.

"We couldn't build momentum, but we had to be better in the final third. We didn't threaten the goal enough, didn't have enough touches in the box. The boys wanted to win so badly they were forcing things and looking for things that weren't there. We have to build a patience into our game, know when the openings are there, and capitalise on it.

"I'm gutted for the boys, gutted for the fans. I won't be critical of the players, but in possession we weren't as good as we should have been, we didn't reach our levels. We had to stand up to a lot of balls into the box, crosses and throw-ins, we had to put our bodies on the line and we did that.