Dons on deadline day: Big day expected at Stadium MK
Get the updates below
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
In the rumour mill
Not many rumours have floated about regarding Dons’ transfer business this summer, but three names are being linked with the club heading into the final day.
Notts County’s Dan Crowley has been a name touted for several weeks now, with the midfielder already impressing in the early season at Meadow Lane.
Norwich City youngster Ken Aboh is also reported by some sources to be high on Dons’ list, with the 19-year-old striker tipped to make a loan move.
And Halifax Town’s Kane Thompson-Sommers is also linked with a move, with the 23-year-old having impressed for the Shaymen last season.
What the fans want
Earlier this week, we asked MK Dons supporters where they think the club need to strengthen before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Business expected
We are expecting deals done today, but despite their new backing, Dons will not be splashing wild amounts of cash just to show off, according to the new owners
Good morning!
Welcome along, it’s transfer deadline, so you know what that means!
Dons are expecting to be busy today as they look to get the final pieces of the puzzle in place before the circus reopens in January, but there are some players in the dressing room too who could be looking for more regular football and perhaps pastures new.
Stick with us throughout the day as we cover the rumours and links. We’ll be talking to Mike Williamson and one of the players ahead of Monday’s game at Salford later this morning too.
