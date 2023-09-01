Dons on deadline day: Business is done at MK Dons

This is a move I have wanted to get done so I’m pleased it’s sorted and I can’t wait to meet up with the team and get going.

This is a good Football Club who I have always admired from playing against them over the years. The manager is extremely experienced and I am looking forward to working under him here at MK Dons.

The team has made a great start to the season and I hope to do my best to help maintain that and ensure we can have a successful year.