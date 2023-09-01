Dons on deadline day: Business is done at MK Dons
It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.
Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.
MK Dons on deadline day
Key Events
- Former Dons defender Tennai Watson joins Charlton
- Joe Tomlinson is Dons’ first signing of the day, arriving from Peterborough
- Reported Dons target Luke Armstrong looks to be heading to another League Two side
- Signing of Ellis Harrison is announced five minutes after the deadline
- Anthony Stewart returns on loan from Aberdeen
To tie up the final loose ends
Eleven and DONE
That’s it. That’s deadline day, that’s the summer window. Eleven through the door, three on deadline day and two announced after the 11pm close of play - just to tease us all!
DON DEAL
Anthony Stewart is back at MK Dons! The 11th summer signing, the third of deadline day and the second announcement past the 11pm deadline!
Don’t go to bed yet!
Hear from the second deadline day signing
Ellis Harrison
This is a move I have wanted to get done so I’m pleased it’s sorted and I can’t wait to meet up with the team and get going.
This is a good Football Club who I have always admired from playing against them over the years. The manager is extremely experienced and I am looking forward to working under him here at MK Dons.
The team has made a great start to the season and I hope to do my best to help maintain that and ensure we can have a successful year.
DON DEAL
MK Dons have signed Port Vale striker Ellis Harrison!
The deal was completed just before the 11pm deadline and he is over the line!
Don’t go to bed yet
The window has shut
11pm. The deadline has passed.
But...
One more hour to go
One more hour to go, but we all know that’s just a guide, right?!
Dons still frantically working to get something over the line in time.
God, that Tomlinson signing feels like a long time ago now, doesn’t it!
Rumour killer
Uhm... nope. Sorry. Dons’ attentions have not turned to the Hartlepool United man after apparently missing out on Luke Armstrong.