News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Dons on deadline day: Business is done at MK Dons

It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:46 BST

Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.

MK Dons on deadline day

Key Events

  • Former Dons defender Tennai Watson joins Charlton
  • Joe Tomlinson is Dons’ first signing of the day, arriving from Peterborough
  • Reported Dons target Luke Armstrong looks to be heading to another League Two side
  • Signing of Ellis Harrison is announced five minutes after the deadline
  • Anthony Stewart returns on loan from Aberdeen
Show new updates
23:55 BST

To tie up the final loose ends

23:46 BSTUpdated 23:54 BST

Eleven and DONE

Graham Alexander celebrates with his MK Dons squad after last Saturday’s win over Doncaster RoversGraham Alexander celebrates with his MK Dons squad after last Saturday’s win over Doncaster Rovers
Graham Alexander celebrates with his MK Dons squad after last Saturday’s win over Doncaster Rovers

That’s it. That’s deadline day, that’s the summer window. Eleven through the door, three on deadline day and two announced after the 11pm close of play - just to tease us all!

Here’s a look at the players who have joined the club this summer

23:30 BSTUpdated 23:47 BST

DON DEAL

Anthony Stewart has returned to MK DonsAnthony Stewart has returned to MK Dons
Anthony Stewart has returned to MK Dons

Anthony Stewart is back at MK Dons! The 11th summer signing, the third of deadline day and the second announcement past the 11pm deadline!

In case you forgot who he was

Read more about the defender’s return to Stadium MK

23:25 BST

Don’t go to bed yet!

23:13 BSTUpdated 23:25 BST

Hear from the second deadline day signing

Ellis HarrisonEllis Harrison
Ellis Harrison

This is a move I have wanted to get done so I’m pleased it’s sorted and I can’t wait to meet up with the team and get going.

This is a good Football Club who I have always admired from playing against them over the years. The manager is extremely experienced and I am looking forward to working under him here at MK Dons.

The team has made a great start to the season and I hope to do my best to help maintain that and ensure we can have a successful year.

Ellis Harrison

READ MORE

23:05 BSTUpdated 23:07 BST

DON DEAL

Ellis HarrisonEllis Harrison
Ellis Harrison

MK Dons have signed Port Vale striker Ellis Harrison!

The deal was completed just before the 11pm deadline and he is over the line!

Find out more about MK Dons’ new striker

23:04 BST

Don’t go to bed yet

23:00 BST

The window has shut

11pm. The deadline has passed.

But...

21:56 BST

One more hour to go

One more hour to go, but we all know that’s just a guide, right?!

Dons still frantically working to get something over the line in time.

God, that Tomlinson signing feels like a long time ago now, doesn’t it!

20:57 BST

Rumour killer

Uhm... nope. Sorry. Dons’ attentions have not turned to the Hartlepool United man after apparently missing out on Luke Armstrong.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK