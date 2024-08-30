Dons on deadline day: Confidence in an early evening deal

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has not featured at all this season | Jane Russell

Can’t shy away from the fact MK Dons have a pretty massive squad as it stands, and with potential incomings too, that will only make it bigger.

Five have already left the club this summer to seek more game time, but Williamson said as it stands, there is nothing in the pipeline at the moment for players to leave, but that does not mean he is ruling it out.

He said: “I don't know - that's the honest truth. There possibly could be, but I don't think anything is close. I wouldn't rule out any last minute transactions.