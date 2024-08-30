Dons on deadline day: Confidence in an early evening deal
Get the updates below
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
The latest developments
While it’s all quiet for now, Dons are pretty confident they can get at least one deal done in the early evening, leaving the final few hours to concentrate on anything else they want to get done.
Meanwhile, some of the deals done elsewhere in League Two:
Saidou Khan [Swindon - Tranmere] Loan
Jayden Luker [Luton - Grimsby] Loan Danny Butterworth [Carlisle - Swindon] Undisclosed Jenson Metcalfe [Everton - Chesterfield] Loan
Cheick Diabate [Exeter - Bradford] Loan
Kylian Kouassi [Blackpool - Salford] Loan
Daniel Barden [Norwich City - Swindon] Loan
George Hall [Birmingham - Walsall] Loan
Brandon Cover [Leicester City - Port Vale] Loan
Training ground plans
Aside from deadline day, Wednesday’s statement from the new ownership saying they are putting the training ground as a priority has excited boss Mike Williamson
Could players depart Stadium MK?
Can’t shy away from the fact MK Dons have a pretty massive squad as it stands, and with potential incomings too, that will only make it bigger.
Five have already left the club this summer to seek more game time, but Williamson said as it stands, there is nothing in the pipeline at the moment for players to leave, but that does not mean he is ruling it out.
He said: “I don't know - that's the honest truth. There possibly could be, but I don't think anything is close. I wouldn't rule out any last minute transactions.
“All players want to play, and if they feel they won't get game time here they can explore other avenues, but at the minute, everything is quiet on that front.”
Williamson sets out his stall
Just had the press conference with Mike Williamson, and he is confident with Dons’ irons in the fire that business will get done today.
“It's an exciting day,” he said. “We're in a good position, we've had a lot of our business done early. In the current situation, we're still in the mix with a few things happening,. At the moment, there are a lot of moving parts.
“We've got our realistic targets now. We've worked through certain things, and we've got solid targets, but there are things we need to iron out. I don't think there will be new things to come up, but I won't rule it out.
“We know the profile we want, and anyone coming in will have to add to the starting 11. We're firmly fixed on certain targets.”
In the rumour mill
Not many rumours have floated about regarding Dons’ transfer business this summer, but three names are being linked with the club heading into the final day.
Notts County’s Dan Crowley has been a name touted for several weeks now, with the midfielder already impressing in the early season at Meadow Lane.
Norwich City youngster Ken Aboh is also reported by some sources to be high on Dons’ list, with the 19-year-old striker tipped to make a loan move.
And Halifax Town’s Kane Thompson-Sommers is also linked with a move, with the 23-year-old having impressed for the Shaymen last season.
What the fans want
Earlier this week, we asked MK Dons supporters where they think the club need to strengthen before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Business expected
We are expecting deals done today, but despite their new backing, Dons will not be splashing wild amounts of cash just to show off, according to the new owners
Good morning!
Welcome along, it’s transfer deadline, so you know what that means!
Dons are expecting to be busy today as they look to get the final pieces of the puzzle in place before the circus reopens in January, but there are some players in the dressing room too who could be looking for more regular football and perhaps pastures new.
Stick with us throughout the day as we cover the rumours and links. We’ll be talking to Mike Williamson and one of the players ahead of Monday’s game at Salford later this morning too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.