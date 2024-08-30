Dons on deadline day: Dons conclude business with third signing
Get the updates below
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Bit of clarification on White
You’ll notice there aren’t any quotes as yet from Joe White. Well, he’s not in MK, that’s why! It was a late call to get him, and Newcastle is a LONG way away. So he’s not in MK to conduct any interviews, and hasn’t signed in time to feature at Salford either so it might not be until next week that he gets to properly get his feet under the table at MK1.
No more business at MK Dons
As the clock strikes 11pm, the announcement of Joe White is the final bit of business Dons will be doing.
Three deadline day signings, 15 in the window, while five have departed as well as several out of contract from last season too.
The squad is a big one, strength in depth you can call it, but it’s also one which has all the attributes to go after League Two.
Now they’ve just got to go and do it!
THE WINDOW IS CLOSED
Down come the shutters, the window is DONE!
Joe White is a Don
Mike Williamson has raided one of his former clubs Newcastle United to sign midfielder Joe White on loan.
The 21-year-old has decent EFL experience under his belt already for Hartlepool, Exeter and Crewe, while he has also made appearances for the Magpies, running out four times in the Premier League at the end of last season.
Rumours picked up earlier this evening, linking the midfielder with a move, and the details have been finalised.
Three's a charm
Third signing on the way
One hour to go
Into the final hour of the window now, and MK Dons are looking good to wrap up their third deal of the day and their 15th before the deadline.
Understand it’s another loan deal.
So far, Kane Thompson-Sommer and Sonny Finch have arrived at the club today, but there is still time for one more!
Find out more about Sonny Finch
Highly thought of at the Riverside by Michael Carrick, Sonny Finch has a ‘terrible knack’ of scoring goals according to his manager
Always Sonny in MK
MK Dons have completed the signing of Sonny Finch on loan from Middlesbrough
Here we go!
Number two of the night incoming
Interest waining?
It could be that Dons still have time for two more deals to get done this evening - both of them understood to be loan deals.
Meanwhile, the earlier potential for an outgoing seems to have gone cold.
Still have irons in the fire
With the signing of KT-S, that is not likely to be the final action for Dons this evening.
Latest I’m hearing is a loan deal for a striker, while there is also potential for an outgoing move too
Quick-fire questions
Find out a little more about the new signing
What the head coach thinks
Mike Williamson was very pleased to get the signing of Kane Thompson-Sommers over the line.
Mike Williamson
It has been a long and arduous process, which is testament to him as a player, because Halifax were keen to hold on to him. But with perseverance and the lure of coming here, it's happened now.
He brings a real physical presence, a willingness to run which I always start with, but he can handle and carry the ball well too. He's a good age and has a high ceiling. He's done really well in the National League and can see him impacting the starting line-up.
Find out more about MK Dons' new signing
We spoke to Tom Scargill of the Halifax Courier about Dons’ new signing Kane Thompson-Sommers
Deal done!
Signing over the line - MK Dons have captures Halifax Town midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers
It's time!
What do players do on deadline day?
I asked Connor Evans today what the mood is like on a transfer deadline, and whether players do the same as the rest of us, eagerly awaiting any sort of news to come in.
“We stick the TV on and watch the transfers come in and go out!” he said. “It's on in the dressing room, and the boys are just sat watching it!
“I've obviously just signed so I'm a little more relaxed about it but some players don't know whether they will be in or out, so it can be a nervous one.
“If we can bring boys in to help the squad, we're obviously all for it, we want as much quality as we can.
“There's lot of quality in the team already, and if we can bring more it, it will obviously strengthen us.”
The latest developments
While it’s all quiet for now, Dons are pretty confident they can get at least one deal done in the early evening, leaving the final few hours to concentrate on anything else they want to get done.
Meanwhile, some of the deals done elsewhere in League Two:
Saidou Khan [Swindon - Tranmere] Loan
Jayden Luker [Luton - Grimsby] Loan Danny Butterworth [Carlisle - Swindon] Undisclosed Jenson Metcalfe [Everton - Chesterfield] Loan
Cheick Diabate [Exeter - Bradford] Loan
Kylian Kouassi [Blackpool - Salford] Loan
Daniel Barden [Norwich City - Swindon] Loan
George Hall [Birmingham - Walsall] Loan
Brandon Cover [Leicester City - Port Vale] Loan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.