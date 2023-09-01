Dons on deadline day: Former Dons defender makes a move
It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.
Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.
MK Dons on deadline day
Former Don completes a move
Tennai Watson’s move to Charlton has been confirmed. The 26-year-old spent two years at MK Dons before leaving at the end of last season.
What it’s like to make a deadline day move
Back in 2017, Alex Gilbey arrived at the very last knockings of transfer deadline day from Wigan Athletic.
The move for the midfielder did not come about until late in the day, and it all came as a bit of a whirlwind for the player.
He explained what it is like being a part of a deadline day move to the Citizen recently
Alex Gilbey
I signed at the very last knockings when I came here the first time. It’s exciting to be fair. I never expected anything to happen that day, and it came out of the blue and that was my first experience of it. It was exciting but it was all a bit of a rush!
I was at Wigan but it was the international break so we had time off, and I was down in Essex. Thankfully, I was at home for a few days, but as I pulled onto my drive, I got the call to turn around. Luckily, it saved me a bit of time coming down the motorway!
Dons have in-form strikers
While they’re keen on adding a centre forward before tonight’s deadline, Graham Alexander can still look around his squad and see plenty of goals.
Mo Eisa has four, while Jonathan Leko, Matt Dennis and Max Dean have all scored twice this season as well.
Former Dons man on the move?
Dons and Charlton seem to be linked during this window, with the Addicks rumoured to be close to a deal with Tennai Watson.
The 26-year-old full-back left Stadium MK at the end of his contract in June, and is tipped to complete a move to The Valley.
Four players who can boast Charlton as a former club have joined Dons so far this summer - Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Craig MacGillivray and Jack Payne (who has joined on loan from the League One side)
In the rumour mill
Two names have ben linked with a move to MK Dons - Joe Tomlinson and Luke Armstrong.
Tomlinson is a full-back at Peterborough United, and has been tipped to make the switch from London Road, while Harrogate striker Armstrong has been linked with a big-money move to the League Two table toppers.
Both are positions Dons need bolstering.
Who’s joined in the window so far?
What do MK Dons want?
After seeing his side in action for the first five games in League Two, Graham Alexander has a pretty good idea of what his side needs.
From the outside looking in, it’s clear he needs a physical striker to compliment the likes of Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko. Dons are also short of full-back cover for the likes of Daniel Harvie and Cameron Norman, and perhaps some more cover at centre-back as well.
The head coach said he was keen to add ‘two or three’ before the window closed, so let’s see what they can cook up.
