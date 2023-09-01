Dons on deadline day: Is a Dons target heading to League Two rivals?
It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.
Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.
MK Dons on deadline day
Key Events
- Former Dons defender Tennai Watson joins Charlton
- Joe Tomlinson is Dons’ first signing of the day, arriving from Peterborough
- Reported Dons target Luke Armstrong looks to be heading to another League Two side
Another former Dons man on the move
Kabonga Tshimanga, who came through the academy at MK Dons, has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on loan from Peterborough United.
As a teenager, he made headlines by scoring 42 goals in 25 games for the U18s but left the club in the summer of 2017.
Touring the non-league, he emerged again as the name on everyone’s lips with his performances at Chesterfield, earning him a move to London Road in January this year.
Dons target heading to Wales?
Luke Armstrong was reported to be on MK Dons’ most wanted list heading into deadline day, but rumours have it that Wrexham have made a late swoop for the Harrogate Town man and that he is in fact on his way to Wales.
That said though, manager Simon Weaver has told Yorkshire Post he is not in a giving mood and does not want to make a fellow League Two side better by allowing his goal-scorer to depart.
Simon Weaver
There’s been a bit of interest from one club (thought to be MK Dons) over the last few days but we said all along we’re not going to make someone at our level stronger and us weaker unless we have a top replacement we think can replace his physical attributes, his mobility, his goal power.
More deals elsewhere in the division
It’s all quiet on the MK Dons front, but others in the division, namely Wrexham, have been busy:
Luca Stephenson [Liverpool - Barrow] Loan
Charlie Lakin [Burton - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
David Okagbue [Stoke - Walsall] Loan
George Evans [Millwall - Wrexham] Undisclosed fee
Dean Bouzanis [Reading - Sutton] Loan
Dion Pereira [Luton - Sutton] Loan
Work ploughing on behind the scenes
It’s been a few hours since Tomlinson’s deal was confirmed, but the machine keeps on working behind the scenes at MK Dons.
We understand they are still keen to add to the squad. Liam Sweeting et al are trying to get things done before the window closes.
It’s a case of watch this space at the moment.
Business elsewhere in the division
So far, not many moves knocking about in the EFL, much less involving League Two sides.
Here’s what’s gone down in the run up to lunchtime:
Zach Mitchell [Charlton - Colchester] Loan
Joe Tomlinson [Peterborough - MK Dons] Undisclosed
Chisom Afoka [Aston Villa - Bradford] Loan
James Norris [Liverpool - Tranmere] Loan
Tennai Watson [MK Dons - Charlton] Free
Tomlinson’s highlights reel
Who is MK Dons’ latest signing?
Not familiar with Joe Tomlinson? Find out more about him here!
DON DEAL: Tomlinson joins MK Dons
Peterborough United full-back Joe Tomlinson has joined MK Dons on a permanent deal! The first completed transfer of the day - hopefully more to follow!
Action stations!
Former Don completes a move
Tennai Watson’s move to Charlton has been confirmed. The 26-year-old spent two years at MK Dons before leaving at the end of last season.