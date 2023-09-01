Dons on deadline day: Keen to add today
It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.
Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.
MK Dons on deadline day
Former Dons man on the move?
Dons and Charlton seem to be linked during this window, with the Addicks rumoured to be close to a deal with Tennai Watson.
The 26-year-old full-back left Stadium MK at the end of his contract in June, and is tipped to complete a move to The Valley.
Four players who can boast Charlton as a former club have joined Dons so far this summer - Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Craig MacGillivray and Jack Payne (who has joined on loan from the League One side)
In the rumour mill
Two names have ben linked with a move to MK Dons - Joe Tomlinson and Luke Armstrong.
Tomlinson is a full-back at Peterborough United, and has been tipped to make the switch from London Road, while Harrogate striker Armstrong has been linked with a big-money move to the League Two table toppers.
Both are positions Dons need bolstering.
Who’s joined in the window so far?
Eight have joined during the window so far - here’s a reminder of who has been added to the Dons squad this summer
What do MK Dons want?
After seeing his side in action for the first five games in League Two, Graham Alexander has a pretty good idea of what his side needs.
From the outside looking in, it’s clear he needs a physical striker to compliment the likes of Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko. Dons are also short of full-back cover for the likes of Daniel Harvie and Cameron Norman, and perhaps some more cover at centre-back as well.
The head coach said he was keen to add ‘two or three’ before the window closed, so let’s see what they can cook up.
Good morning!
It’s deadline day... you know what that means!
Usually, it means a lot of waiting around, refreshing, rumours, failed bids and sometimes a takeaway later to help me power through. More on that later, probably.
But stick with us throughout the day for the latest in MK Dons’ pursuit of some additions.