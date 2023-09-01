News you can trust since 1981
Dons on deadline day: No truth to Pools’ striker rumour

It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 20:57 BST

Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.

MK Dons on deadline day

Key Events

  • Former Dons defender Tennai Watson joins Charlton
  • Joe Tomlinson is Dons’ first signing of the day, arriving from Peterborough
  • Reported Dons target Luke Armstrong looks to be heading to another League Two side
20:57 BST

Rumour killer

Uhm... nope. Sorry. Dons’ attentions have not turned to the Hartlepool United man after apparently missing out on Luke Armstrong.

19:56 BST

The calm before the storm

Three hours to go before the rampage inevitably comes.

Still only Tomlinson through the door at this stage, but the rumblings are still rumbling.

Will Dons get anything over the line? We wait and see

18:38 BST

Another former Dons man on the move

Kabonga Tshimanga, who came through the academy at MK Dons, has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on loan from Peterborough United.

As a teenager, he made headlines by scoring 42 goals in 25 games for the U18s but left the club in the summer of 2017.

Touring the non-league, he emerged again as the name on everyone’s lips with his performances at Chesterfield, earning him a move to London Road in January this year.

17:55 BSTUpdated 17:56 BST

Dons target heading to Wales?

IRREPALCEABLE: Harrogate Town centre-forward Luke ArmstrongIRREPALCEABLE: Harrogate Town centre-forward Luke Armstrong
IRREPALCEABLE: Harrogate Town centre-forward Luke Armstrong

Luke Armstrong was reported to be on MK Dons’ most wanted list heading into deadline day, but rumours have it that Wrexham have made a late swoop for the Harrogate Town man and that he is in fact on his way to Wales.

That said though, manager Simon Weaver has told Yorkshire Post he is not in a giving mood and does not want to make a fellow League Two side better by allowing his goal-scorer to depart.

There’s been a bit of interest from one club (thought to be MK Dons) over the last few days but we said all along we’re not going to make someone at our level stronger and us weaker unless we have a top replacement we think can replace his physical attributes, his mobility, his goal power.

Simon Weaver
16:07 BST

More deals elsewhere in the division

It’s all quiet on the MK Dons front, but others in the division, namely Wrexham, have been busy:

Luca Stephenson [Liverpool - Barrow] Loan

Charlie Lakin [Burton - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

David Okagbue [Stoke - Walsall] Loan

George Evans [Millwall - Wrexham] Undisclosed fee

Dean Bouzanis [Reading - Sutton] Loan

Dion Pereira [Luton - Sutton] Loan

15:49 BST

Work ploughing on behind the scenes

It’s been a few hours since Tomlinson’s deal was confirmed, but the machine keeps on working behind the scenes at MK Dons.

We understand they are still keen to add to the squad. Liam Sweeting et al are trying to get things done before the window closes.

It’s a case of watch this space at the moment.

13:10 BST

Business elsewhere in the division

So far, not many moves knocking about in the EFL, much less involving League Two sides.

Here’s what’s gone down in the run up to lunchtime:

Zach Mitchell [Charlton - Colchester] Loan

Joe Tomlinson [Peterborough - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Chisom Afoka [Aston Villa - Bradford] Loan

James Norris [Liverpool - Tranmere] Loan

Tennai Watson [MK Dons - Charlton] Free

13:05 BST

Tomlinson’s highlights reel

12:34 BST

Who is MK Dons’ latest signing?

Not familiar with Joe Tomlinson? Find out more about him here!

READ MORE

12:32 BST

DON DEAL: Tomlinson joins MK Dons

Peterborough United full-back Joe Tomlinson has joined MK Dons on a permanent deal! The first completed transfer of the day - hopefully more to follow!

READ WHAT HE SAID ABOUT HIS MOVE HERE

