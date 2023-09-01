News you can trust since 1981
Dons on deadline day: Tomlinson joins Dons from Peterborough

It’s transfer deadline day and MK Dons are in the market for new signings.

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:31 BST

Keep to up date with the latest movements from Stadium MK before the deadline closes at 11pm.

MK Dons on deadline day

Key Events

  • Former Dons defender Tennai Watson joins Charlton
  • Joe Tomlinson is Dons’ first signing of the day, arriving from Peterborough
13:10 BST

Business elsewhere in the division

So far, not many moves knocking about in the EFL, much less involving League Two sides.

Here’s what’s gone down in the run up to lunchtime:

Zach Mitchell [Charlton - Colchester] Loan

Joe Tomlinson [Peterborough - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Chisom Afoka [Aston Villa - Bradford] Loan

James Norris [Liverpool - Tranmere] Loan

Tennai Watson [MK Dons - Charlton] Free

13:05 BST

Tomlinson’s highlights reel

12:34 BST

Who is MK Dons’ latest signing?

Not familiar with Joe Tomlinson? Find out more about him here!

12:32 BST

DON DEAL: Tomlinson joins MK Dons

Peterborough United full-back Joe Tomlinson has joined MK Dons on a permanent deal! The first completed transfer of the day - hopefully more to follow!

12:22 BST

Action stations!

11:05 BSTUpdated 11:05 BST

Former Don completes a move

Tennai Watson’s move to Charlton has been confirmed. The 26-year-old spent two years at MK Dons before leaving at the end of last season.

10:35 BST

What it’s like to make a deadline day move

Alex Gilbey signed for Dons from Wigan in 2017Alex Gilbey signed for Dons from Wigan in 2017
Alex Gilbey signed for Dons from Wigan in 2017

Back in 2017, Alex Gilbey arrived at the very last knockings of transfer deadline day from Wigan Athletic.

The move for the midfielder did not come about until late in the day, and it all came as a bit of a whirlwind for the player.

He explained what it is like being a part of a deadline day move to the Citizen recently

I signed at the very last knockings when I came here the first time. It’s exciting to be fair. I never expected anything to happen that day, and it came out of the blue and that was my first experience of it. It was exciting but it was all a bit of a rush!

I was at Wigan but it was the international break so we had time off, and I was down in Essex. Thankfully, I was at home for a few days, but as I pulled onto my drive, I got the call to turn around. Luckily, it saved me a bit of time coming down the motorway!

Alex Gilbey
10:22 BST

Dons have in-form strikers

Matt Dennis has scored twice this season. Pic: Jane RussellMatt Dennis has scored twice this season. Pic: Jane Russell
Matt Dennis has scored twice this season. Pic: Jane Russell

While they’re keen on adding a centre forward before tonight’s deadline, Graham Alexander can still look around his squad and see plenty of goals.

Mo Eisa has four, while Jonathan Leko, Matt Dennis and Max Dean have all scored twice this season as well.

09:09 BST

Former Dons man on the move?

Tennai Watson spent two seasons at MK DonsTennai Watson spent two seasons at MK Dons
Tennai Watson spent two seasons at MK Dons

Dons and Charlton seem to be linked during this window, with the Addicks rumoured to be close to a deal with Tennai Watson.

The 26-year-old full-back left Stadium MK at the end of his contract in June, and is tipped to complete a move to The Valley.

Four players who can boast Charlton as a former club have joined Dons so far this summer - Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Craig MacGillivray and Jack Payne (who has joined on loan from the League One side)

08:56 BST

In the rumour mill

Joe Tomlinson, left, played for Posh on Tuesday night against Portsmouth. Pic: Joe DentJoe Tomlinson, left, played for Posh on Tuesday night against Portsmouth. Pic: Joe Dent
Joe Tomlinson, left, played for Posh on Tuesday night against Portsmouth. Pic: Joe Dent

Two names have ben linked with a move to MK Dons - Joe Tomlinson and Luke Armstrong.

Tomlinson is a full-back at Peterborough United, and has been tipped to make the switch from London Road, while Harrogate striker Armstrong has been linked with a big-money move to the League Two table toppers.

Both are positions Dons need bolstering.

