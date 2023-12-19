Dons' opponents hit with EFL charge ahead of Saturday's game

Morecambe have been charged by the EFL ahead of MK Dons' trip there on Saturday

Morecambe FC

Ahead of MK Dons' trip north on Saturday, opponents Morecambe have been charged by the EFL for issues dating back to the late payment of wages in August.

According to the governing body, owner Jason Whittingham 'failed to adhere to the terms of an Agreed Decision, which required a financial deposit equating to 125% of the club’s monthly turnover to be placed in a separate club account to facilitate the ongoing payment of club wages.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club had been given a three-point suspended penalty back in August as a result of the late payment.

Mike Williamson's side head to the Globe Arena to take on the Shrimps on Saturday.

The EFL's statement read: "In August, funds were deposited in line with the agreement for a previous failure to pay the club’s wage bill, however on September 4, those funds were used and Whittingham failed to re-deposit the amount, despite requests from the League.

"Mr Whittingham’s failure to re-deposit the funds has led to personal charges, while the club has also been charged for failing to meet deposit account requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The charges will now be considered by an independent Disciplinary Commission with the outcome to be communicated by the EFL once a decision is reached."

Morecambe released a follow-up statement of their own, saying: "Firstly, these are misconduct charges that have been referred by the EFL to an independent disciplinary commission to take place in the New Year. Bond Group have therefore instructed specialist sports lawyers to defend the club's and the owner's position at that commission.