Dons out to avenge FA Cup defeat at Grimsby

Form on the road for MK Dons has been poor of late, and Paul Tisdale’s side must put it right if they are to get back into the automatic promotion spots.

On Saturday, Dons return to Blundell Park for the second time this season as they prepare to take on Grimsby Town.

The Mariners were 3-1 winners when the sides met back in November in the FA Cup first round, sparking a run of five games away from Stadium MK without a win, picking up just one point in that time. And when the sides met at Stadium MK, they shared a 1-1 draw.

Tisdale said there were elements of the previous game he could take into preparation for this weekend's fixture, but admits it is a two-way street.

He siad: "As much as we have a hunch or learned from that game, I'm sure they could do the same for us. Two months in football is a lot and so much can change. But we've got recent experience of going to that ground, and we know what's coming and that cannot harm.

"We know the challenges, the details will have changed a little. I'm sure we'll have benefited from that last game."

Captain Dean Lewington added: "The goals we conceded we didn't quite get right, and it reinforced that message – stick to the plan. They're an awkward team to play against. They blow hot and cold, and when they're good, they're very competitive."

Dons’ last win on the road came on November 3, but it could be the perfect time for them to stop the rot though as they head to Humberside with the home side having lost each of their five games since the turn of the year.

Although one of those games came against Premier League Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup, Grimsby have dropped to 15th in League 2, and have to look as far back as November 2004 for their last league victory over Dons.