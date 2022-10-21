Dons player suffers racial abuse during win over Walsall

An investigation has opened after an MK Dons player suffered racial abuse in the 2-0 win over Walsall on Tuesday night.

The incident, reported by a steward, came during the Papa John’s Trophy encounter at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. West Midlands Police have opened an investigation into the report, with both clubs working together to find those responsible.

A club statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons are aware of an alleged racist comment directed towards one of our players, during the first half of Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Walsall.

“The Club was appalled to learn of this incident and we appreciate the swift response from Walsall and West Midlands Police in contacting us and Thames Valley Police regarding the matter.

“We strongly support their plans to investigate and we encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual to come forward to Walsall Football Club or West Midlands Police.

“It is distressing that racist incidents are continuing to occur in our game. Racist and discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable, and has no place in football or our wider society.”

A Walsall statement read: “The Club are appalled to learn of this incident and we are working closely with MK Dons and West Midlands Police on this matter.

“We are investigating this matter and we encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual/individuals to come forward to Walsall Football Club or West Midlands Police.

