Dons players dominate the League One team of the week

MK Dons dominated the League One team of the week

An astonishing EIGHT MK Dons players have been included in the League One team of the week.

Liam Manning’s side put Morecambe to the sword with a consummate performance, resulting in 4-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium.

Every one of the 24 clubs kicked a ball this weekend, despite weather conditions throwing some games into doubt, but despite the huge number of players to pick from, Dons dominated the team of the week.

Andrew Fisher, Warren O’Hora, Harry Darling, Peter Kioso, Scott Twine, Josh McEachran, Matt O’Riley and Mo Eisa all made the team, though head coach Liam Manning missed out to Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill to manage the side.