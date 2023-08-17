Dons’ potential transfer targets whittled down to ‘eight to ten’ players

A group of ‘eight to ten’ players are key targets for MK Dons before the transfer window closes in two weeks time, but Graham Alexander admitted he is unsure how many of those he will be able to sign before the deadline.

With the window coming to an end on Friday September 1 at 11pm, the MK Dons head coach said he has a number in his head of how many players he wants in his squad who are ready and chomping at the bit to play - between 20 and 23 - but said circumstances will dictate whether that number is feasible or not.

Dons are still in talks with clubs and agents about some of their targets, and Alexander confirmed other clubs have been in touch too about signing some of his players, and those potential moves could also impact how busy Dons need to be in the closing weeks.

He said: “We have had calls from others clubs about some of our players, so we have to be ready to any eventuality on that, but we know a number we need to get to. That will depend what happens in the next two weeks, whether we have out goings and whether we can get players who can improve us.

“We are talking about eight to ten players who we feel could improve us. Hopefully, we can get two or three of them.

“In an ideal world, we know the number we need in the squad. We're talking 20 to 23 players to compete at least until January. The make-up of those players could be experienced, proven players or young players who are ready to compete at league level.

“There is a small pool of players we want to sign, a smaller group of them are available, and then the ones we can afford narrows it down further. We can't just pluck any player out.