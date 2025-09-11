Dons promotion hero announces retirement and new career path

The promotion hero will embark on an exciting new chapter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who scored the all-important winner against Mansfield Town in 2019 to secure MK Dons’ promotion to League One has hung up his boots.

David Wheeler was on loan from Queens Park Rangers when he arrived at Stadium MK in 2019, and his header early in the game against Stags in the winner-takes-all game at MK1 secured Paul Tisdale’s side third place in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five-and-a-half years followed at Wycombe Wanderers, with his first goal for the Chairboys coming against Dons in a 3-2 thriller at Adam’s Park, winning the game in the 90th minute.

He joined Shrewsbury Town on a short-term deal to reunite with ex-Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, but after leaving the Shropshire side in summer, has confirmed his retirement from the game.

And he is embarking on a new career, confirming he has trained to become a sports psychologist.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “After 627 games, 106 goals, 5 Wembley visits, and 2 promotions, I’ve achieved more than I ever thought I could.

“I retire from professional football today with pride & gratitude for everyone that helped me realise my dream.

“I look forward to a new career as a Sport Psychologist!”