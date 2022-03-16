Dons’ promotion rivals win games in hand

Wigan keeper Ben Amos celebrates. The Latics were 2-0 winners on Tuesday against bottom club Crewe Alexandra

Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic both took full advantage on Tuesday night to put some breathing room between themselves and the chasing pack as they picked up victories while MK Dons were watching on.

Leaders Rotherham scored twice in two first half minutes at home to Lincoln City to win 2-1, while Wigan scored either side of half time to see off Crewe Alexandra 2-0.

It means Dons are now seven points adrift of the Millers but are level on games, while Wigan are three points away but still have two matches in hand.

Like Dons, fourth placed Oxford were left with a watching brief on Tuesday, but behind them, Plymouth Argyle drew level on points with them and jumped Sunderland into fifth spot with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth, who stay 10th.

Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to climb into the play-off spots when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington, and they remain seventh.

Wycombe piled more misery on Fleetwood with a 1-0 win at Adams Park - the Cod Army have now lost five in a row and have dropped right back into the relegation scrap.