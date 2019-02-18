MK Dons

Dons rated vs Carlisle United: Gilbey runs the show

MK Dons made it back-to-back wins on Saturday when they beat Carlise 3-2 at Brunton Park.

Here's how the side rated.

Still a few nerves with the young keeper between the posts, but grew in confidence as the game went on.

1. Stuart Moore - 6

Struggled in the first period, giving away a soft penalty not long after Dons had taken the lead. Was sacrificed at half time as Dons changed shape.

2. Baily Cargill - 5

Looked a lot more confident when playing in a back four with Russell Martin alongside him.

3. Joe Walsh - 6

Led the defence in the second period as Dons switched to a back four.

4. Russell Martin - 6

