MK Dons dressing room at Rodney Parade

Dons rated vs Newport: McGrandles rises to the challenge

MK Dons were much changed for the trip to Newport County on Tuesday night, but claimed their first away win since November 3.

Click through the gallery to see how the players rated at Rodney Parade.

Making his Dons league debut, Moore looked nervous at times but came through unscathed, but thankful to his woodwork.

1. Stuart Moore - 6

Making his Dons league debut, Moore looked nervous at times but came through unscathed, but thankful to his woodwork.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The most assured performance from the Welsh defender in several weeks.

2. Joe Walsh -6

The most assured performance from the Welsh defender in several weeks.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Won his fair share of battles in a defence which took a lot of aerial bombardment

3. Russell Martin - 6

Won his fair share of battles in a defence which took a lot of aerial bombardment
Getty
Buy a Photo
Edging back to the Cargill Dons fans have been used to seeing. A few misplaced passes but otherwise good.

4. Baily Cargill - 6

Edging back to the Cargill Dons fans have been used to seeing. A few misplaced passes but otherwise good.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4