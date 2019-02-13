Dons rated vs Newport: McGrandles rises to the challenge MK Dons were much changed for the trip to Newport County on Tuesday night, but claimed their first away win since November 3. Click through the gallery to see how the players rated at Rodney Parade. 1. Stuart Moore - 6 Making his Dons league debut, Moore looked nervous at times but came through unscathed, but thankful to his woodwork. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Joe Walsh -6 The most assured performance from the Welsh defender in several weeks. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Russell Martin - 6 Won his fair share of battles in a defence which took a lot of aerial bombardment Getty Buy a Photo 4. Baily Cargill - 6 Edging back to the Cargill Dons fans have been used to seeing. A few misplaced passes but otherwise good. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4