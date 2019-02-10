MK Dons

Dons rated vs Swindon: Hesketh can hold his head highest

MK Dons lost for a seventh time in 10 games on Saturday, going down 3-1 Swindon Town.

Click through the gallery to see how the players rated at Stadium MK.

Will be thoroughly disappointed with Swindon's first two goals. Had to do better with both.

1. 1. Lee Nicholls - 4

Needs to communicate far better after another shaky performance in the centre of the defence.

2. 4. Joe Walsh - 4.5

Looked reticent to break over the half-way line where previously he has shone.

3. 26. Baily Cargill - 4.5

Looked to be having an assured game until his challenge gave away a penalty for Swindon to make it 3-1.

4. 16. Russell Martin - 4.5

