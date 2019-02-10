Dons rated vs Swindon: Hesketh can hold his head highest MK Dons lost for a seventh time in 10 games on Saturday, going down 3-1 Swindon Town. Click through the gallery to see how the players rated at Stadium MK. 1. 1. Lee Nicholls - 4 Will be thoroughly disappointed with Swindon's first two goals. Had to do better with both. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. 4. Joe Walsh - 4.5 Needs to communicate far better after another shaky performance in the centre of the defence. Getty Buy a Photo 3. 26. Baily Cargill - 4.5 Looked reticent to break over the half-way line where previously he has shone. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. 16. Russell Martin - 4.5 Looked to be having an assured game until his challenge gave away a penalty for Swindon to make it 3-1. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4