DONS RATINGS: Aneke is spot on against Bury

Dons ratings after the 2-1 win over Bury on Saturday.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Had next to nothing to do, but claimed his share of crosses.

Dean Lewington - 7 - Was only beaten when he was doubled up on in the second half.

Elliott Ward - 6 - Made a couple of questionable decisions, but otherwise solid enough.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Was given the run-around by George Miller, but no more than the rest of the defence.

George Williams - 6 - Unspectacular, but didn't need to be anything else.

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - A quieter game for the Scot, but looked frustrated as he drifted out the game later on.

Ed Upson - 5 - The game bypassed him, and Callum Brittain in midfield.

Callum Brittain - 5 - Was a passenger along with Upson, especially in the first half. Showed tenacity though.

Osman Sow - 6 - Wasted a one-on-one but continues to show signs of why he was signed.

Peter Pawlett - 7 - Clever touches, good runs and won the initial penalty.

Chuks Aneke - 7 - Two goals from the spot, a good physical presence too.

Subs:

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 6 - Won the decisive penalty, but struggled to make inroads in the second half.

Connor McGrandles - 5 - Ran down too many blind alleys.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 5 - Brought on the shore up the defence but caused a problem from a dangerous free kick.

Top Don: Chuks Aneke