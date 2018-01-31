Dons re-sign defender Scott Golbourne on loan

Scott Golbourne has re-signed for MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Stadium MK from Bristol City, making 21 appearances.

The left back returned to Ashton Gate earlier this month when he got injured, requiring surgery for a hip problem which is likely to rule him out for most of the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to mkdons.com, Golbourne said: “I’ve enjoyed my time here so far so it is pleasing to be able to extend the loan and if I can play a few more games before the end of the season that will be a massive bonus.

“I’ve had a good conversation with the new manager and he was more than happy for me to stay. I knew Keith Millen from my time at Bristol City the first time around – he gave me my opportunity in first-team football so it is great to get the opportunity to work with him again.

“Having my future sorted for the remainder of the season and knowing where I’m going to be, will allow me to focus on achieving my goal of coming back and playing a part this season.”

Manager Dan Micciche said: “I am aware of the positive impact Scott Golbourne had in the first half of this season. He is extremely professional and is the type of player and character that I want here at this Football Club.

“His experience and professionalism will be crucial between now and May, both in the dressing room and on the pitch once he has recovered from injury – we are hopeful of having him available for selection before the end of the season.

“I believe he can play in a number of positions across the team, not only in defence, and that versatility will also be a crucial asset during the run in.”

