Dons ready to put their feet up after nearly 800 miles on the road

MK Dons will be glad to get their feet up this weekend

With more than a week between fixtures, Liam Manning feels MK Dons are in need of a break before they play Plymouth Argyle next Wednesday.

Dons’ exit from the FA Cup against Stevenage two weeks ago means they are without a game this Saturday, while Argyle’s televised second round game against Rochdale on Sunday shoved the game at Stadium MK back another 24 hours.

Manning’s side have played seven games in 24 days following their shoot-out win over Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, and have sat on the coach for more than 750 miles in the last week travelling to Sheffield, Morecambe and the capital.

Speaking about the much-needed break, Manning said: “It is really important with the amount of games and the travelling we’ve had to do as well, and the late nights, the time on the coach.

“It was good we were able to make a few changes for the game (at Orient) as well. It shows the depth we’ve got to be able to do that.

“We’ll now be fully focused on Plymouth, making sure we’re physically and mentally and tactically to ensure we go into it as fresh as possible.