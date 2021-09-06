David Kasumu was subject to a bid from Huddersfield Town late in the transfer window, but MK Dons rejected their approach. The midfielder has been ruled out all season with a hamstring problem

A late bid from Championship side Huddersfield Town for Dons midfielder David Kasumu was rebuffed, reports claim.

The 21-year-old was tipped for big things season, skippering the side for the Carabao Cup game against Bournemouth. However, he picked up a hamstring injury in the game and has not kicked a ball since.

Read More Kasumu is being kept part of the first team loop despite long-term injury

Dons’ only action on transfer deadline day came in the form of loan signing Peter Kioso who joined from Luton Town for the season, but there were also talks linking Matt O’Riley to Blackpool which came to nothing.