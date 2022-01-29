Dons release a statement after offensive chanting during win over Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons released a statement following the offensive chants aimed at Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa

MK Dons have condemned the chanting aimed at Adebayo Akinfenwa during the club’s 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

Dons’ largest travelling support of the season, more than 1,400 fans made it to south Buckinghamshire for the match, but offensive chants brought the match to a halt on the half-hour mark.

A statement read: “MK Dons wishes to apologise to Wycombe Wanderers for the offensive chanting which has tarnished our players’ great performance in securing victory away at Adams Park.

“We strongly condemn this behaviour from a minority of our travelling supporters. This is not who we are as a Football Club and goes completely against our values and the culture.

“We will work with our supporters to ensure incidents like this are not be repeated.