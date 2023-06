Jack Tucker and Jonathan Leko model the new 2023/24 kit

MK Dons have unveiled their home and away kits for the new season.

Working for a second season with Castore, gone are the ‘down and dirty’ style kits for a much cleaner, sleeker and more professional looking shirt for the 2023/24 season.

Jonathan Leko wearing the new red away kit

Suzuki remain the shirt’s title sponsor, with new black and red accent pieces on the collar and sleeves.