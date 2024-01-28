Dons rode their luck in victory over Gillingham

Mike Williamson

It might not have been the most fluid of performances, but MK Dons boss Mike Williamson was pleased with his side's persistence in the 2-1 victory over Gillingham.

After a hard-working 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in the week, the Dons players struggled to reach those same levels in the game over Gillingham. With chances few and far between, it was in fact the visitors who had the better of them, missing the target twice from inside six yards to let Dons off the hook.

It took until 11 minutes from time for MJ Williams to fire home his first goal for the club to give Dons the advantage, before Alex Gilbey added a second with two minutes to go. While Josh Walker pulled one back for Gillingham in the 90th minute, and then hit the bar in stoppage time, it was Dons' second win of the week and one which cemented them in the play-off spots.

Though it was a sub-par performance from Dons, Williamson said Gillingham made life difficult for them to be at their best.

"I'm sure everyone wants to stroke the ball around for 90 minutes and win comfortably, but we have to respect the opposition and how good they are," he said. "I thought for large portions of the game, we controlled it and looked comfortable. It was always going to be hard with the physicality they possess and the balls into the box.

"I'm disappointed not to have created more actions at the goal, but we weren't far off where we wanted to be. We knew they wanted to be man-for-man, and we had to concentrate for the whole game. But we found a way.

"We rode our luck, Gillingham missed a few chances today but credit goes to how good the opposition is. They've got a way of playing, but so have we. We had to be really patient and resilient and kept plugging away."

He continued: "If it didn't come, it didn't come but we have to make sure we keep believing in our quality that in any moment, we've got game changers and winners.