Dons set to benefit from Brighton's big-money move for Celtic's O'Riley
Danish international Matt O’Riley’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion from Scottish giants Celtic is set to add to MK Dons’ coffers.
The 23-year-old spent a year at Stadium MK after leaving Fulham in the summer of 2020 where he impressed from the off, attracting attention of several clubs before making the move to Celtic Park in January 2022.
Taking the Scottish Premiership in his stride, O’Riley has garnered interest from all over Europe, but plumped for a move to England’s south coast with Brighton in a deal confirmed on Monday.
It is understood that, as a part of Dons’ initial deal to sell O’Riley to Celtic two-and-a-half years ago, the club would get a percentage of the profits the Bhoys would make on any future sale. Fulham are also likely for a cut of Dons’ percentage.
However the fee, understood to be around £25m for the midfielder, could come in handy for Dons as they look to bolster in the final week of the transfer window.
New owner Fahad Al Ghanim was due to meet with head coach Mike Williamson and Dons’ recruitment team today (Monday) to discuss how they wish to approach the week.
