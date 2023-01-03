Dons set to change their shape as Jackson starts to mould

Mark Jackson has not had a lot of time to work on MK Dons since taking over at the helm, but on New Year’s Day, his most obvious change was on show.

Dons have persisted with a back five for many years, dating back to the late Paul Tisdale era in 2019. But at Plymouth, Dons lined up with a back four, not for the first time this season, but it will become the norm at Stadium MK under the new boss.

The three-pronged attack has been something Jackson has been keen for in his opening three games, casting his eyes over the likes of Will Grigg, Mo Eisa, Louie Barry, Nathan Holland and Matt Dennis - all five were given game time at Home Park in the defeat to league leading Argyle.

Jackson has had just a handful of low-intensity training sessions and video meetings with his side during the busy festive football period, but on his priority list is the shift in formation away from 5-2-3-1 towards a more traditional setup.

“I like playing 4-3-3 and that's what we'll be working towards,” he said. “Within that formation we'll have slight adaptation for different games and scenarios with and without the ball, but that will be our formation.

“We made the switch (against Plymouth) which was difficult because we've had limited time on the training ground, we've only been able to walk things through on the training ground and watch video with the players.

