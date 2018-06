MK Dons look set to unveil Paul Tisdale as their new manager this evening.

Dons have been without a full-time manager since Dan Micciche departed at the end of April, and Tisdale was immediately installed as one of the favourites to take over the post.

After leading the Grecians to the League 2 playoff final, Tisdale left the club after 12 years and is likely to be announced at 5pm this evening.

