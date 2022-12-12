Dons shirt to be ‘conservative with a twist’ next season as Castore remain

Sports brand Castore will be given one more season at MK Dons, chairman Pete Winkelman confirmed, with next season’s shirt being ‘more conservative’ than their current one.

Castore are a new name on the scene. Established in 2015, they now supply Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle and Charlton Athletic to name but a few in football, while also serving the likes of England cricket team, McLaren Formula 1 team and have just announced a partnership with MK’s Red Bull Racing too.

But there have been issues with the rebranding of the club shop, issues with supply and even supplying the first team with branded kit.

This season’s shirts have not been popular amongst Dons fans either, with their ‘down and dirty’ look not hitting the mark.

But in spite of the problems, Winkelman said he will give the brand another year to prove themselves to be up for the task, while confirming next season’s shirt will be more in line with previous numbers Dons have worn in the past.

“I'm giving Castore one more year,” said Winkelman. “The problem is we picked them just when everyone else did as well. And they've had their problems too.

“But I promise everyone will love the shirts next year. There is an interesting twist but they are more conservative.

