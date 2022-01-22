Warren O’Hora said Dons should be beating teams like Doncaster, who were bottom of League One prior to kick-off and on a five-match losing streak

Warren O’Hora feels MK Dons should be beating teams like Doncaster Rovers after they suffered their second defeat of the season to the relegation scrappers on Saturday.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium back in October, Jo Dodoo’s 41st minute goal at Stadium MK ensured Rovers did the double over Dons, ending their five-match losing streak while handing Dons their first loss also in five matches.

Dons had 25 shots on goal in the game, 75 per cent possession too but were hit on the counter-attack when Dodoo converted from the edge of the box - one of only seven shots Rovers registered.

And though Doncaster were not as defensive as other sides have been in recent memory at Stadium MK - most notably AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham - O’Hora said Dons should be beating sides when they dominate so significantly.

“No disrespect to them, but we should be winning against this type of opposition,” said the Irish defender afterwards. “Everyone loses games now and then, but it's how you learn from it.

“We're all frustrated with how it went. We dominated, started well, conceded a bad goal, had our chances but just didn't take them.

“The way teams set up against us, they know we're going to dominate so they bank up and make it hard for us. It's something we've been working on but we have to get better at it. We accepted teams are going to do it and we'll look to hurt teams when they do it.

“We're creating a lot but we have to put the ball in the net - that's the only stat that matters. We weren't good enough in front of goal.