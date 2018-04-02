Dons showed Blackburn 'too much respect'

Dan Micciche admitted his MK Dons side were too respectful of title-chasing Blackburn Rovers in their 2-1 defeat at Stadium MK on Monday.

Two first half goals from Adam Armstrong saw Rovers take control of the game, but a rejuvenated second half from the home side saw them get back in it through Peter Pawlett, forcing the issue to the very last minute.

The defeat, their first in five games, sees Dons drop back into the relegation zone and Micciche admitted making mistakes in his team selection, while showing the 1995 Premier League champions too much respect.

"I'm very annoyed," he said. "After the first half, we had to adjust a few things because I got it wrong tactically. We gave them too much respect, me included. When we had the ball in the first half, we caused them problems. Anyone here would say we deserved a point.

"I picked the team and the shape so I take responsibility for the first half. They've got a lot of quality in that team. They changed their formation late on because they were concerned by our attacks. Other than the ball in behind on our left, I didn't feel too concerned. I felt quite comfortable, but we just ran out of time."

Dons head to fellow title-chasers Wigan Athletic next Saturday, and Micciche hopes his side can learn from their defeat on Monday, and won't show the Latics the same respect.

He added: "I think the main positive we can take from today is when we go to Wigan, we'll respect them but we won't fear them. I just have to get the team selection right now."