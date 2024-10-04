Dons sign former Birmingham City striker Hogan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Aston Villa and Birmingham City man has signed a deal with the club

MK Dons have delved into the free agency market to bolster their front line with the capture of Scott Hogan.

The 32-year-old former Aston Villa and Birmingham City striker has been a free agent since leaving St Andrews in the summer, and comes into the fold on the eve of Dons' home clash against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Scoring more than 150 career goals, predominantly in the Championship, Lindsey said Hogan is a player who is eager to get back to scoring ways again after a few months out of the game.

"It's a brilliant signing," said Lindsey. I'm really excited about it. I had a Zoom call with him, spoke in detail about how we see it, and how I see him fitting in. He's 32 years old but plays like he's 22. He's fit, very sharp, very alive in the box. He'll score goals. He's got brilliant experience, and his non-league start makes him hungry to continue his career, which impressed me.

"He's kept himself really fit but it's never the same as being in a group. He did some bits with the PFA with other players, but it's never the same as being in with a club. So we have to monitor that, and then see how we go."

Last week Lindsey said he felt he needed to add bodies at the top end of the pitch following injuries to Callum Hendry and Matt Dennis, and suspension for Ellis Harrison, forcing him to play Tommy Leigh out of position to lead the line against Bromley and Harrogate.

He continued: "Tommy has led the line brilliantly, and long may that continue but we had to sign someone in that position."