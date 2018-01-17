Dons sign Middlesbrough's Tavernier on loan

Marcus Tavernier has joined MK Dons from Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old winger, and brother of former Dons loanee James Tavernier, has made eight appearances for Boro this season, scoring two goals.

Tavernier in action for Middlesbrough

He joins an hour after Gboly Ariyibi returned to Nottingham Forest.

The youngster said he heard from a lot of former MK Dons loanees before signing on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

“I’m really pleased to be here and I’m ready to get started,” Tavernier told iFollow MK Dons. “Ever since I heard of the interest I’ve wanted to play down here.

“My brother [James Tavernier] used to be here and he advised me to come down, as did Patrick Bamford and Lewis Baker who are at Middlesbrough. This club is known for bringing players through so hopefully I can be another one of them.”

Manager Robbie Neilson said of his new midfielder: “He’s a player we’ve watched for quite a while now and we’ve worked hard to get him in.

“I’ve talked to a few people about him and they all spoke extremely highly of his character and his work-rate. He’ll bring real quality to us – he’s got real energy and great pace too.”

Tavernier will wear the number 17 shirt.