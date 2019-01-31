Dons sign Saints attacker Jake Hesketh

Jake Hesketh joins on loan from Southampton
Jake Hesketh joins on loan from Southampton

MK Dons have made their first signing of transfer deadline day, capturing Jake Hesketh on loan from Southampton.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton Albion, where he made 23 appearances, scoring three times. However, injury cut short his time at the League 1 side and he returned to St Mary's before signing for Dons on Thursday until the end of the season.

LIVE: MK Dons transfer deadline day blog
"I'm really pleased to take a young, talented player in our squad who will add attacking options," said Dons boss Paul Tisdale. "It's great to have him here.

"Jake is someone we've been aware of for a while, but he went to Burton in the summer. Danny Butterfield, who joined us from Southampton, knows of Jake and has worked with him, so there's a reference there instantly.

"In the last couple of days, the picture became clearer. On a number of levels, it's a good signing for us. We have every reason to believe he will contribute and improve our team from now until the end of the season."