Dons sign Saints attacker Jake Hesketh

MK Dons have made their first signing of transfer deadline day, capturing Jake Hesketh on loan from Southampton.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton Albion, where he made 23 appearances, scoring three times. However, injury cut short his time at the League 1 side and he returned to St Mary's before signing for Dons on Thursday until the end of the season.

"I'm really pleased to take a young, talented player in our squad who will add attacking options," said Dons boss Paul Tisdale. "It's great to have him here.

"Jake is someone we've been aware of for a while, but he went to Burton in the summer. Danny Butterfield, who joined us from Southampton, knows of Jake and has worked with him, so there's a reference there instantly.

"In the last couple of days, the picture became clearer. On a number of levels, it's a good signing for us. We have every reason to believe he will contribute and improve our team from now until the end of the season."