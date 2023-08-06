Dons spoil Wrexham’s return to the Football League

Wrexham’s return to the Football League did not have a fairy tale ending thanks to MK Dons, according to Phil Parkinson.

The Red Dragons returns to the fourth tier after 15 years in the National League, and are tipped by many to win League Two upon their return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But after suffering a 5-3 defeat at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday to Graham Alexander’s side, who are also new to the division following their relegation from League One last term, the Wrexham boss admitted things did not go to plan on opening day.

Read More Win puts to rest a traumatic year at MK Dons - Alexander

“It wasn’t the day we wanted,” Parkinson said. “Everyone’s talking about ourselves as favourites and sometimes you need a day like this, like a reality check to reassess things.

“It’s one to review but not to get too down as a group. We just looked like our decision making in all areas, on the ball and off the ball, were a long way off where it needs to be.

“We’ve had a lot of praise and a lot of expectancy on us, today’s the day where it’s reality check time and we come back on Monday morning.”

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds, who was joined by Wolvertine star Hugh Jackman at the Racecourse Ground, added: “It never fails to completely take my breath away when I step out into the Racecourse Ground. It’s a church.