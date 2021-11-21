Dons staff run through November for Prostate Cancer UK

Tom Bromley, Simon Crampton, Callum Read and Charlie Robinson

Four members of MK Dons’ non-playing staff are putting themselves through their paces in the name of charity this month.

Performance Director Simon Crampton, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Tom Bromley, Media and Player Liason Callum Read and Medical Intern Charlie Robinson are running 5km per day to raise money for charity Prostate Cancer UK.

The challenge began back in 2018 when Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary ran 10km every day in less than 45 minutes throughout November. The following year, staff from Rotherham United took on the cause, with support from West Ham LFC and Coventry City.

Since then, more and more professional sports teams have become involved, and for the first time, Dons staff are taking on the feat this year.

“It’s terrific and it’s a great cause,” said Dons head coach Liam Manning. “Fair play to the guys who are doing it. They have tried to drag me on a couple of their runs, which hasn’t happened yet! It’s a terrific achievement too, and I’m sure they’ll all get through it.